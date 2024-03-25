Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang attends 10th anniversary of Essaman chief and enstoolment of Anto chief

Accra, March 25, GNA- The 2024 running mate of John Dramani Mahama, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has attended two separate events in the Shama Constituency of the Western Region.



The first event was the enstoolment of Nana Kofi Bekoe III, chief of Anto, where she stated that the enstoolment of the Chief was an indication of peace and development in the area.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said she called for support from the people of Anto for their new Chief to enable him bring development to them.



She also called for support for the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Emelia Arthur, stating that she ilswas ready to collaborate with them for the development of the area.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang urged the youth and the young people to take their academic and apprenticeship seriously to enable them to contribute effectively to national development.



She presented an undisclosed amount of money to support the beginning of the Chief’s rule.

Later in the day, Prof Opoku-Agyemang attended the 10th anniversary celebration of Osabarima Nana Kofi Ewuah V, Chief of Essaman also in the Shama Constituency.



She spoke on the theme for the occasion – Promoting Culture, Unity and Development.



The NDC running mate stated that ‘we need to know our culture by learning and understanding it. We should ask relevant questions from our leaders to appreciate our culture’.



She mentioned the achievements of past NDC government in the area such as electrification, water, school and health and called for the people to vote massively for the NDC and its Parliamentary Candidate Emelia Arthur.



A donation of GHS 5000 was made by Prof Opoku-Agyemang on behalf of John Dramani Mahama in support of fundraising for the construction of a new Health Centre.



She was joined by Emelia Arthur, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Shama Constituency, Prof Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the NDC Paliamentary Candidate for Essikado Ketan Constituency, Western Regional executives, Constituency executives from Shama, KEEA and Essikado- KEthan



GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

