Police confirm death of 21 persons in Juaso Nkawkaw road crash 

Accra, March 17, GNA – Twenty-one persons have so far been confirmed dead in a road crash around the Pra-River Junction along the Juaso – Nkawkaw road on Friday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that suspect driver Yaw Egyiri (deceased) was driving a Ford Transit Mini Bus from Konongo towards Accra with passengers on board.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said on reaching a section of the road at Pra-River Junction area along Juaso – Nkawkaw motor road, he allegedly carelessly overtook some vehicles and collided head-on with an oncoming VW Sprinter Bus driven by a suspect driver yet to be identified, also deceased, with passengers onboard.

It said surviving victims were currently receiving medical attention at the Juaso Government Hospital, Stewards Hospital at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital and Asante Akim Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 21 deceased persons have been deposited at the Stewards Hospital mortuary at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital mortuary and Juaso Government Hospital mortuary for identification, preservation and autopsy.

The Police urged families with relatives, who may have travelled along the route where the motor accident occurred on Friday March 15 2024, and not been in touch to reach out to the Juaso and Nkawkaw Police commands for help in identifying the accident victims, including those who had passed away.

“We commiserate with the affected families and we continue to entreat all road users to be disciplined, demonstrate a sense of humanity and adhere to road regulations to avoid such preventable accidents,” it added.

GNA

