Police arrest suspected murderer of Professor Adu-Boahen’s son

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 25, GNA – The Police have arrested a suspected murderer of the son of the late Professor Adu Boahen, a New Patriotic Party’s stalwart.

The body of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen was found in his room on March 17, 2024.

In a press release issued by the Police Service and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, named the suspect as Mark Forson.

“On 17th March 2024, the police received a complaint from some relations of the deceased that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances,” the Police said.

The release said a team of Police investigators and crime scene experts immediately visited the scene to commence investigation leading to the arrest of the suspect.

It said the suspect was in custody and would be put before the court as investigation continued.

GNA

