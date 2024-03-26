Plan International Ghana inaugurates West Mamprusi Children’s Parliament

By Albert Futukpor

Walewale (NE/R), March 26, GNA – Plan International Ghana, an independent development and humanitarian,in collaboration with the North East Regional Department of Children has inaugurated the West Mamprusi Children’s Parliament to amplify children’s voices and promote gender equality.

The West Mamprusi Children’s Parliament is to serve as a platform for younger children to engage in meaningful discussions on pressing issues, advocate for children’s rights, and develop essential skills in public speaking and assertiveness.

The Children’s Parliament falls under Plan International Ghana’s Thrive Programme, which is being implemented in 15 sponsorship communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

A total of 200 schoolchildren comprising 120 girls and 80 boys attended the inaugural ceremony at Walewale, where they deliberated on teenage pregnancy, a prevailing issue eroding girls’ rights and hindering their development prospects.

During the session, they defined teenage pregnancy, highlighted its detrimental effects on children, especially girls, and proposed pragmatic solutions.

They emphasised the need for parents and guardians not to force their girl child into early marriage as result of teenage pregnancy.

They urged parents and guardians to take full responsibility for caring for their children and providing their needs.

They said most girls, who fell prey to teenage pregnancy, were those, who depended on men for survival due to parental neglect.

The West Mamprusi Children’s Parliament collectively called on the government to completely eliminate taxes on all sanitary pads.

They urged the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection to deepen interventions targeting children in rural areas to equally develop their potential just as children in urban areas.

The discussions at the West Mamprusi Children’s Parliament underscored the alignment of their efforts with the Global Goals for Sustainable Development, which aimed at eradicating poverty, reducing inequality, and addressing climate change by 2030.

Mr Constant Tchona, Country Director, Plan International Ghana, addressing the West Mamprusi Children’s Parliament, commended the children for their insightful contributions and urged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of positive change.

Mr Tchona reiterated Plan International Ghana’s commitment to supporting children’s rights and encouraged them to leverage available resources to enhance their capabilities further.

