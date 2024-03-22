Paramount Queen Mother pays courtesy call on former President Kufuor

Accra, March 22, GNA – The Paramount Queen Mother of the Yamfo Traditional Area, Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence.

During the visit, the young traditional ruler briefed the former President on her Foundation’s initiatives intended to empower women and girls in her traditional area and beyond.

The visit was symbolic as it afforded the revered statesman the opportunity to recount his fond memories to the Yamfo Tradition Area during his presidency.

Former President Kufuor, a strong advocate of women’s welfare, offered some useful advice to Nana Kyerewaa, and urged her to take the issues of women and girls seriously.

He said women and girls were majority among the population of Ghana, therefore, it was imperative to empower them economically to contribute their quota towards national development.

Nana Kyerewaa lauded former President Kufuor for his foresight in formulating gender-centered policies including the Free Maternal Healthcare and other social interventions like the School Feeding programme during his tenure of office.

Nana Kyerewaa, is an old girl of Ola Girls Senior High School in Ahafo Kenyasi and proceeded to Kumasi Technical University to pursue a Higher National Diploma in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

She later attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to pursue a degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

