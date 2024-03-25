NPP Diaspora has crucial role to play for Election 2024 victory — Veep

Accra, March 25, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, has urged members of the Party’s external branches to come together and work as a team for victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the weekend, Dr Bawumia said the Diaspora branches were crucial to the Party’s victory in December.

“The diaspora branches of the NPP have been very key to the fortunes of the NPP. And for the 2024 elections, you have major roles to play,” he mphasised.

The NPP Flagbearer stated that in recognition of their key roles, his campaign had set up a special structure for diaspora affairs.

“Dear Patriots, many of you in the diaspora have asked about your role in the campaign. The National Campaign Team comprises the diaspora coordination team made up of Dr Akwasi Acheampong, Amponsah Stonash, Obaa Yaa Frimpong, Richard Gyamfi, Emmanuel Attafuah and Kingsley Agyemang,”Dr Bawumia stated.

“The purpose of the team is to bring to bear the exceptional talents in the diaspora, coordinate plans and ideas from the diaspora, among other resources, to infuse them into the broader national campaign strategy and execution.”

“I do not doubt that the team we have assembled will work extremely hard to make all diaspora feel a part of the campaign.”

Dr. Bawumia assured them of his readiness to embrace all party members and underscored the need for them to unite for the party to break the eight, and also win the majority seats in Parliament.

“Unity is not something we must take for granted. We must work vigorously at it. As your flagbearer, I stand before you, as an inclusive and unifying person, with a deep-seated conviction to embrace all of you to my team and campaign,” he assured.

“I pledge not to alienate any of you. I stand with you, whether you campaigned for me or not.”

The NPP International Conference was attended by representatives of the party’s external branches across the world.

