NDC extends Easter greetings to Ghanaians 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 29, GNA – As Christians mark this year’s Easter festivities, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended Easter greetings to all Ghanaians.

A statement issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the NDC joined in celebrating the joyous occasion with all Ghanaians.

It said Easter was a time of profound significance, symbolising rebirth, renewal and the triumph of hope over despair.

“In the spirit of Easter, the NDC extends warm wishes and blessings to families, communities and individuals across the nation,” it stated.

“We recognize the importance of coming together in unity and solidarity, embracing the values of selflessness, compassion, fellow feeling and courage that define this sacred season.”

The statement said Easter served as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

“It is a time to reflect on our shared humanity and to recommit ourselves to building a society that is just, inclusive, and equitable for all.”

“As a political party, the NDC remains dedicated to advocating the rights and well-being of all Ghanaians.”

“This Easter, we reaffirm our commitment to championing policies and initiatives that promote economic prosperity, democratic governance and social justice.”

Amidst the challenges and uncertainties of the times, Ghanaians must draw inspiration from the Easter message of hope and renewal, the statement said.

It urged the public to stand together in solidarity, supporting one another and working towards a brighter future for the nation.

“The NDC wishes all Ghanaians a happy and blessed Easter. May this season bring you joy, peace, and happiness.”

