Most women affected by sexual harassment at workplaces are between 25-35yrs — TUC  

By Dennis Pepraah, GNA

Sunyani, March. 5, GNA – Mrs Comfort Asomah, the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regional Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has expressed worry about the rising incidences of sexual abuses and harassments against female workers in various workplaces.

The disturbing practice, she added, did not only traumatize the victims, but also affected their passion and desire to go to work, and thereby, slowed down productivity.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mrs Asomah noted that often young women between 25 and 35 years were people who mostly went through sexual abuses and harassment in the “hands of their superiors” at workplaces.

“There are reported cases from the masses. Victims who fail to give in or satisfy the sexual appetite and desires of their superiors then receive hatred, abuses and most often, are denied certain privileges and rights at work “, she stated.

Mrs Asomah, therefore, called on the government through the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to expedite action on the ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO)’s Convention 190 (C190) to improve workplace safety for women in particular.

The ratification of the C190 is long overdue and Ghana must speed up before the situation worsened, she stated.

Mrs Asomah emphasised safety at work remained non-negotiable and underlined the importance in ensuring a zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplaces, saying “every workplace must be safe, and conducive for all to work.”

Earlier, Mrs Asomah led hundreds of TUC members and public sector workers in a peaceful march through some principal streets of the Sunyani Municipality to press their demand for the ratification of the Convention.

Dubbed: “Embark on the Convention 190 Ratification Campaign”, they held placards with inscriptions such as “let’s create a culture where harassment has no place”, “every worker deserves a safe and harassment free workplace”, and “employees feel safe and valued”.

Others captioned “C190 ensures your safety and well-being at work so speak up”, “create a workplace free of fear and harassment” and “empower the workplace for enhanced productivity.”

The protestors later presented a petition to Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister.

“In fact, workplace violence and sexual harassment are real,” Mr Felix Oppong Yeboah, the Administrator of the Sunyani Youth Development Association, stated, describing the practice as affront to fundamental human rights.

He, therefore commended the TUC for the campaign, and called on the government to facilitate the ratification of the Convention in the supreme interest of the nation.

GNA

