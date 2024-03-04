Laryea/Nartey win 2024 Bowl Wheelchair championship

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, March 04, GNA – Daniel Laryea and Bridget Nartey emerged winners of the 2024 Champions Bowl Wheelchair Tennis competition held at the Accra Sports Stadium tennis Court on Saturday.

Laryea defeated Razak Nuhu on 6-1, 6-2 to win the tittle while Koforidua based Sports Club Nartey defeated Stacy Konadu on 6-2, 6-2 to win the tittle.

In the third and fourth placed Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo defeated Isaac Tagoe 6-2,6-2 for the position.

Dr. Henry Larbi, Coordinator for Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Federation thanked the participants and urged them to continue training as there would be upcoming competition.

This year’s Champions Bowl Wheelchair Tennis Train was sponsored by Special Ice Mineral Water, Multi Pro Ghana (Indomie Ghana), Melcom Group of Companies, Delay Foods, EYFEL (Eau De Parfum), The Siblings Project, Nhyirakesi Wellness Hospital, Quality Assurance, Devina Herbal Clinic, Kpogas Furniture, Tennis Foundation Ghana and Japan Motors Trading Company Limited.

GNA

