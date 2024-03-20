Kosmos Innovation Centre signs MoU with CKT-UTAS

Bolgatanga, March 20, GNA – The Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Clement Kubindiwo Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) to nurture ‘Agripreneurs’.

A statement from the University’s Public Affairs Directorate, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said the MoU marked the commencement of partnership to support start-ups within the agriculture value chain.

Mr Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, the Executive Director of the KIC and Professor Samson Abah Abagale, the Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the CKT-UTAS, in the company of Mr Gilbert Ansoglenang, the Acting Registrar, signed the MoU in Accra on March 18, 2024.

Prof Abagale, at the signing of the MoU, emphasized the importance of the initiative as it would primarily tackle post-harvest losses as one of its goals, the statement said.

“It is widely known that in Northern Ghana, vegetables and perishable foods often spoil on the farms, therefore, we are committed to developing innovations that will extend the shelf life of these products,” he was quoted as saying.

The statement said the partnership between the KIC and CKT-UTAS would help address youth unemployment as it would involve community members in the project and create employment opportunities.

It explained that at a Council Chamber meeting of the University on February 5, 2024, a proposal was presented to management of the University by a team of officials from the KIC, led by Mr Titus Michael Beyuoh, a Business Development Manager.

“The team presented a plan to forge a partnership with CKT-UTAS to roll out some programmes focusing on the agriculture value chain within its catchment area and serve participants within the North East Region,” the statement said.

The University’s management welcomed the proposal by the KIC team and discussions to initiate the implementation of the initiative on campus began, with the consideration to, among other things, encourage and empower women’s participation in the competition.

“With this partnership now solidified, the stage is set to run programmes such as the AgriTech Challenge Classic and Pro for participants to pitch their innovative ideas that will revolutionise the agriculture value chain,” it said.

With the initiative, CKT-UTAS would join 15 other Universities and Colleges of Agriculture across the country in a competition aimed at cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among individuals aged 18 to 35 with a passion for transforming the agricultural value-chain.

The choice of CKT-UTAS as the host institution for the “AgriTech Challenges” was deliberate, considering its strategic positioning and capacity to also serve as a beacon of excellence for the North East Region, the statement said.

The participants in the challenge would not only vie for significant cash prizes, which ranged from US$10,000 to US$50,000, but also gain access to invaluable mentorship through an intensive incubation programme designed to nurture and scale their ventures.

Mr Beyuoh expressed confidence in CKT-UTAS’s ability to drive meaningful change through the collaboration, saying “CKT-UTAS embodies the spirit of innovation and academic excellence.”

“By participating in the AgriTech Challenge Classic and Pro programmes, we aim to empower a new generation of ‘Agripreneurs’ who will lead sustainable development in the Region and beyond.”

“Thus far, what began as a proposal presentation in February has now evolved into a promising partnership between CKT-UTAS and KIC, set to empower young innovators and entrepreneurs in the agricultural value chain through the establishment of an innovation centre on campus,” it added.

GNA

