Kadjebi Action Group hands over refurbished bungalow to District Health Directorate

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), March 27, GNA – Action Group for Development, a Kadjebi -based non-profit development group has handed over a refurbished three-bedroom self-contained apartment for the Physician Assistant to the District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service.

The renovation cost GH¢35, 000.00.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Mr Joseph Nana Oboako, Chairman for the Group, thanked organisations and individuals, especially the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria for their financial and material support for the renovation work.

He said the former Diplomat provided most of the funds for the renovation work and that the Group and Kadjebi District owed him a lot of gratitude.

Nana Oboako said the Group also reshaped Jehovah Witness Junction through Akporsor Kordzi-Gyapong Kwadwo’s Road network, evacuated refuse from the Kadjebi market site to the final dumping site, among others.

Mr Cletus Chevure, Kadjebi District Coordinating Director, commended the Group for the good work done.

He said though the District Assembly’s mandate was total development of the district, financial constraints prevented them from executing that, therefore, any organisation championing development must be commended.

He asked the Officer occupying the building to maintain it well, saying, “at least, for five years”.

He bemoaned the lack of maintenance culture among government officials occupying government bungalows and said it was time they amend.

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, appreciated the collaboration they enjoyed from development partners in the health centre as 90 per cent of their work was funded by them.

He appealed to the Group to help complete the conference room they started, complete abandoned health centre projects at Asato and Dodo-Pepesu communities, respectively.

GNA

