Hope For Ghana commissions classroom block, others for Klokpe MA Basic

Klokpe (VR), March 27, GNA – Hope for Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with a focus on providing prospect and opportunity to the children of Ghana has commissioned an ultra-modern school building for Klokpe MA Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The 11-classroom building in total, covered primary and Junior High levels with ancillary facilities and has features such as a solar power system, a library, a computer lab, a water borehole with a purification machine, a staff room, and washroom facilities for both boys and girls.

At a colourful commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, March 26, Dr Steve Greene, Founder and President of ‘Hope for Ghana’ and Master Senyo Success Gbormittah, the Vice President in charge of operations in a joint address, revealed that the project remained the largest to date.

They said the school-building project added four within the Municipality after successfully securing full funding from their foreign donors.

The buildings, they said, are located at Live-Gakpokope, Kpevenu, Sesime, and the fourth one at Klokpe, all within Akatsi South.

“Hope For Ghana is thrilled to open our fourth school today in Klokpe, where children had been learning under deplorable conditions.”

The school, now called ‘Maureen’s School of Hope’ was named after Maureen Ellis, a dedicated teacher and advocate for education who taught for more than 30 years.

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, President of the Avenor Traditional Council and Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area, who witnessed the event, commended the donors for their contributions towards the growth of the area.

Togbe Dorglo, also a Board Member of the Organisation, charged residents to embrace the habit of planting more trees around the school as well as keeping the edifice in a proper condition.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, expressed appreciation on behalf of the government to the donors.

He said it was government’s focus to ensure every Ghanaian child got access to school.

‘Hope For Ghana’ also focused on other areas of development such as, health, youth empowerment including apprenticeship programmes, and others.

Their 13 years in existence in Volta Region have brought several projects to parts of the region including Kpando, Keta, Anloga, Tegbi, and Abor where the provision of

computer laboratories, book libraries, mechanised boreholes, and others were carried out.

The team also revealed to the Ghana News Agency that their outfit, with the help of their foreign donors, would continue to provide more projects to other parts of the country.

“We have already initiated moves to complete and commission a modern Library and an ICT lab for Wlitey RC school in July. We are also providing similar classroom projects to two communities within the Northern Region of Ghana by July,” they added.

The project, estimated to have cost about USD 200,000 has since been handed over to Mr Karim Umar Ayaana, the Director of Education for Akatsi South.

The ceremony was witnessed by traditional authorities, educational staff, the assembly member for the area, community elders, and residents from the area.

