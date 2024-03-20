Ho-Dome Queen Mother donates to HTH Emergency Unit

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, March 20, GNA – Mama Attrato II, Queen Mother of Ho-Dome in the Volta Region, has donated some items to the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The donation, which included packs of soft drinks and bottled water, was a way to thank the doctors and nurses at the ward for their dedication to saving lives.

Mama Attrato told Ghana News Agency during the donation, that, the ward’s doctors and nurses played a crucial role in saving the lives of accident victims and other emergency patients.

She Noted that showing gratitude for their work was essential to inspiring them to keep giving their all in providing the public with high-quality healthcare services.

The medical professionals expressed their gratitude to the Queen Mother for acknowledging their efforts and providing support.

They promised to keep discharging their duties as effectively as possible to save lives.

