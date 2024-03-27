GIPC to introduce Investor Grievance Mechanism to address investors’ challenges

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, March 27, GNA – Mr Reginald Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, says his outfit would soon introduce an Investor Grievance Mechanism to address challenges investors faced when setting up businesses in Ghana.

He said the Mechanism, which would be an online platform, would enable the GIPC to identify challenges investors faced and address them.

Mr Grant said this during the opening of GIPC’s AfterCare Forum, a forum for investors to discuss their challenges and opportunities in doing business in the country.

The event brought together investors, business owners, state institutions and government officials to deliberate on how to enhance investors’ experience and stay in the country.

Mr Grant said it formed part of the Centre’s “investor retention” strategy, aimed at providing an enabling environment to enhance investor experience.

He said since the establishment of the AfterCare Unit at the Centre two years ago, it had been able to address some challenges investors faced as well as made smooth and less cumbersome their setting up and operational experience.

Mr Grant said some of the challenges they faced included lack of transparency and accountability in their dealings with public agencies and delays in the issuance of government permits to start business.

He added that they would be enhancing their collaboration with state institutions, especially the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in addressing challenges investors faced in their localities.

Mr Grant said so far, engagements with investors at the forum had been fruitful, saying investors aftercare was a continuous process towards making the business environment conducive for them.

Mr Roger Aboujaoude, Chief Executive Officer of Maleka Farms Limited, commended the GIPC for the establishment of the Unit, saying it had come in time to address their concerns.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

