GIMPA Business School Alumni Network pays courtesy call on GJA President

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, March 12, GNA – Some staff and alumni of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Business School on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The GIMPA Business School team visited the GJA President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, an alumnus, to honour him for his exploits and officially admit him into the GIMPA Business School Alumni Network (GiBSAN).

Set to be launched 1700 hours on Thursday March 14, at the GIMPA GB Auditorium, GiBSAN is an initiative to mobilise students and alumni of the GIMPA Business School to carry on the torch of effective leadership and excellence.

Professor Ebenezer Adaku, Acting Dean, GIMPA Business School, said the School’s vision was to develop strong leaders to shape the future of Ghana and the globe.

“If we do not take the right steps to train the leaders of tomorrow, our businesses, our society cannot be safe. Everything rises and falls on leadership,” he noted.

To achieve that, he said the alumni had an indispensable role to play, resulting in the need to bring the GJA President on board and to tap his rich experience.

He said GiBSAN would enable some of the alumni to teach and to mentor the students.

The network would offer career transition programmes to help members ascend in their chosen professions, as well as to track the impact of past students over time.

He said GiBSAN would also have scholarship scheme to support students.

He assured the GJA President of GiBSAN’s full support in all his endeavours.

Mr Dwumfour expressed gratitude to GIMPA Business School for the honour, saying that he owed much to GIMPA.

“Thank you profusely for the honour done me. We have come this far by His grace and through the tutorials, guidance and teachings we got from the Centre of Excellence,” he said.

He said being part of the network would be an opportunity for him to give back what he got from the School.

He commended the team for birthing the network idea, adding that, with strong mobilisation, GiBSAN could become a vibrant network within the Institute and beyond.

Mr Dwumfour assured the GIMPA team that they could always count on the media to achieve the desired success.

He reiterated the need for the rights of journalists to be protected always so that they could continue to work without hindrance.

Professor Amin Alhassan, Director-General, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, commended the GIMPA Business School’s effort to moblise the past students.

He urged GiBSAN to reignite the leadership and entrepreneurial spirit that GIMPA had always been known for.

Mr Gabriel Asante Bosompem, Member of the National Media Commission, said the formation of GiBSAN was a noble cause as it would “get students close to experience”.

He said the leadership abilities of the GJA President would help drive the network to greater heights.

