Ghana, Malawi waive visa for their citizens

Accra, March 22, GNA – Ghana and Malawi have signed an agreement to waive visas for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, and service passports of both countries.

The agreement took effect on February 7, 2024.

It forms part of efforts by the two countries to deepen bilateral ties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in a statement dated March 21, 2024, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, made the announcement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Malawi desirous of strengthening their bilateral relations and existing cooperation have entered into an Agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary, diplomatic and service passports…,” the Ministry said.

It stated that travellers were permitted to transit, exit, and remain in the territories of both countries for a total of up to 90 days within a calendar year, provided they did not engage in employment.

“The travelling public is hereby advised to take note of this new visa waiver agreement,” the Ministry said in the statement.

GNA

