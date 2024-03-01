Deputy A-G inaugurates solar-powered mechanized borehole for Tanoano community

By Dennis Peprah

Tanoano, (B/R), March 1, GNA – Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, a Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, has inaugurated a GhC120,000.00 solar-powered mechanized borehole to provide potable drinking water for residents of Tanoano, a farming

community in the Sunyani Municipality.

With the inauguration of the facility, the more than 900 residents, mostly women and children would no longer walk long distances to fetch water from streams for domestic purposes.

KVMO, a German-based NGO, funded the cost of the facility and executed by the Forsports Foundation, a Sunyani-based NGO in partnership with the Tuah-Yeboah Foundation, a charitable organisation in Sunyani.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah set up the Tuah-Yeboah Foundation to support and alleviate the plight of vulnerable people and communities in the Sunyani Municipality and beyond.

Hitherto, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the residents walked distances to share a stream with stray animals, a situation which exposed them to suffering from typhoid fever and other waterborne diseases.

Speaking at the Inauguration, Mr Tuah-Yeboah said access to potable drinking water remained a fundamental human right, which nobody must be denied of and pledged his organisation’s commitment to supporting deprived communities in that regard.

He announced the Foundation and its partners would also extend solar power to the Tanoano Municipal Authority School to facilitate effective teaching and learning of ICT.

Mr Christopher Forsythe, the Founder of the Forsport Foundation, said the two organisations had planned to construct five boreholes in the municipality this year.

“I am extremely happy the people of the Tanoano community now have potable drinking water,” Dr. Eugene Litvinov, a representative of the KVMO stated.

Mr Hayford Kuma, the Assemblyman for the Nkrankrom Electoral Area, commended the Foundations and partners for the water project, and appealed for additional support towards the construction of a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound in the area.

The chiefs and people of the Tanoano community later enstooled Dr. Litvinov as the Development Chief for his contributions to the development of the community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

