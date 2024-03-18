CSIR-TDTC upscaling technologies to bolster sustainable development

Albert Oppong-Ansah

Accra, March 18, GNA – The Technology Development and Transfer Centre of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-TDTC) is taking steps to strengthen partnership with industry players to develop upscale scientific technologies.

This is to drive sustainable development, create jobs, reduce importation of some staples, build community resilience to the climate crisis and boost the economy.

CSIR’s 13 institutes have developed hundreds of scientific technology solutions and services, including seed development, livestock, food processing, fabrication, irrigation and construction.

Most of these are yet to be popularised.

Mr Kwamena Essilfie Quaison, the Director of Science, Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, speaking at the maiden edition of TDTC workshop, said innovations developed, but not utilised represented a lost opportunity for wealth creation.

The event, organised by CSIR-TDTC, was under theme, “Technology Transfer: Bridging the Research-Industry Gap” and sought to provide information on technologies available in the CSIR and give opportunities to entrepreneurs to adopt CSIR technologies.

He said the weak relationship between research institutions and the private sector was a critical challenge that stifled innovation and creativity.

“For too long, valuable technologies and research outputs from our premier research bodies have struggled to find their way to the marketplace and industry adoption. “

Dr. George O. Essegbey, the Chief Executive Officer of CSIR-TDTC, said the ever-changing dynamics in socio-economic development called for research scientists to respond effectively to the technology demands from the private sector.

He stated that the vision of CSIR-TDTC was to become a Centre of excellence that used the transforming power of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) for wealth creation.

Professor Paul P. Bosu – Director General of CSIR, said the Institute had been at the forefront in innovation development in animal research, agriculture, forestry, environment, and packaging.

“The CSIR, in its initial set up and obligation, is just to generate knowledge and develop technologies for industry to take up, but not to transfer technologies.

“Now we are moving forward to ensuring that the technologies are transferred for usage to impact more on society,” he said.

Nana Agyenim Boateng, Greater Accra Chairman of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry, commended CSIR-TDTC for the success achieved over the last 60 years, saying he had benefited from the crop production technologies and services in time past.

He pledged GNCCI’s commitment towards working together with CSIR to upscale innovations and create more jobs for the youth.

“It became evident during the COVID-19, season that we need to produce and consume internally to grow our economy.

When logistics and supply halted, we were pushed to start developing protective gears,” he observed.

