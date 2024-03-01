Bible Society of Ghana to launch Diglot Bible on Sunday

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, March 1, GNA – The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) will on Sunday, March 10, launch a new version of the Bible in Ho.

The Bible, known as Diglot Bible (bilingual), comprises both the Ewe and English languages.

Mr Joseph Ireland, the Regional Manager of BSG, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Ho, said the launch would take place at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPCG) Dela Cathedral at Ho Kpodzi.

Right Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd), Moderator of the General Assembly of the EPCG, would be the main speaker at the event whilst Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, is the Special Guest.

Mr Ireland said the BSG was mandated to make the Bible available, accessible and affordable to all manner of people irrespective of language.

He noted that the Diglot Bible was easy for cross referencing and would also ease the inconvenience of carrying both English and Ewe Bibles at the same time.

The Bible was easy to use as the Ewe version of every chapter followed immediately the English one.

He expressed the hope that the new Bible would attract a large patronage.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

