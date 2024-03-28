Assin North NPP Parliamentary Candidate presents items to Muslims 

Samuel Ackon

Assin Bereku (C/R), Mar.28, GNA- Mr Charles Opoku, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Assin North Constituency has presented 25 bags each of sugar and rice to Muslims in the constituency to support their month-long Ramadan fast.

The gesture, which was not his first time, was also to help deepen the bond between him and the Muslim community.

Mr Opoku presenting the items, urged the Muslim community to pray for him and the NPP to win the December 7 polls.

Alhaji Inusa Ibrahim, Assin North Chief Imam, who received the items expressed gratitude to the PC and promised to distribute the items fairly.

The Imam prayed for Allah to assist the PC in accomplishing all his programs, policies, and projects in the community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

