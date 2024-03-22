Assemblyman urges individuals to champion quality education

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), March 22, GNA – The Assembly Member of Wute Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality, Mr Wisdom Akpablie, has called for the need to champion quality education, to secure the future of this and the next generation.

Mr Akpablie made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after presenting an undisclosed amount of money to headteachers within his area, in support of the ongoing Inter-school sports being hosted by the Avangor E.P Basic School.

He said the future looked bright for the young ones “Looking at how they are accurately displaying their skills.”

Mr Akpablie said the support was to motivate both the schools and pupils to work hard to unearth their potential through sports and the beneficiaries were glad to receive the support.

The various sporting disciplines included football, volleyball, athletics, high jump, long jump, and triple jump, with beneficiary schools made up of the Logote Basic School, Wute E.P Primary and JHS, Ahlihadzi Primary, and Lawui Basic School among others.

