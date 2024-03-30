Akporkploe Basic School initiates policy to stock school library  

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Aflao (VR), March 30, GNA – The old pupils’ body of Akporkploe M/A Basic School, Aflao has announced a policy of One Pupil One Story/Textbook to stock the school library currently under construction with over 600 story/textbooks.

Mr Daniel Atiso, Spokesperson for the old pupils, made the announcement at a durbar, Friday, to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the school under the theme, “Celebrating 50 Years of Education: The Role of Stakeholders.”

He explained that per the initiative, every old pupil would be expected to buy at least one story/ textbook in the name of one child in the school by the end of the 2024 year.

Mr Atiso believed the availability of relevant storybooks and textbooks in the school would improve reading outcomes and impact positively on the school’s overall academic excellence.

“I urge every old boy or girl of our school to get involved in this initiative to buy at least, one relevant storybook or textbook in the name of one pupil currently here in the school. It’s also another way of ensuring the school library which is under construction gets over 600 storybooks or textbooks.

I’ll also like to appeal to the general public to support us to accomplish this task latest by 31st December, 2024. We all know the important role books play in education.”

The Spokesperson also bemoaned the rate of encroachment by private individuals on the school lands, noting the situation called for the construction of a fence wall to protect not just the school property but also the learners and called on his colleagues and the entire Akporkploe community to come together to fence the school.

Mr Godwin Amelor, Ketu South Municipal Director of Education, in a speech read on his behalf, called on all stakeholders in education to play their roles well in supporting the schools in the Municipality.

He said an analysis of the Basic Education Certificate Examination results of schools in the Municipality for over 20 years (2000 to 2022) showed a downward academic trajectory requiring stakeholders’ involvement to improve performances in the schools.

Mr Stanley S.A. Heloo, the Head teacher in his welcome address thanked the Ketu South Municipal Education Directorate for their support throughout and used the opportunity to mention some needs of the school which included computers, football jerseys, teaching and learning materials and completion of the ongoing library project and the Kindergarten block.

The celebration also saw Mr Divine Kporha, the National Best Nurse for 2022/23 address the school children earlier on career path telling them to choose their future carefully as “it is a personal decision to say you want to fail or you want to succeed.”

Mr Festus Fovi Nukunu, Circuit Court Judge at Old Tafo Circuit, encouraged the learners to be determined in life and know that “irrespective of where you’re coming from, you can still make it.”

Mr Mawutor Kpetsigo, Assembly member for Akporkploe Electoral Area, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, assured the school and the old pupils of his unflinching support to wall the school, saying he was already making efforts to have all three basic schools in his Area, walled.

GNA

