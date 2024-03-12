African Games: Black Princesses complete comeback victory over Tanzania

By: Francis Ofori

Cape Coast, March.12, GNA-The Black Princesses of Ghana have recorded their second consecutive win at the ongoing African Games after handing the Twiga Stars of Tanzania a 2-1 defeat at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

A goal each from Tracey Twum and Mukarama Abdulai completed the mission for the home side who have secured a comfortable lead heading into the next round.

The Princesses were dominant in the early stages of the game as they kept their composure high, sharing passes like it was nobody’s business.

Tanzania responded with a beautiful goal 22 minutes into the game, giving the Ghanaians a tough assignment to accomplish.

The ladies in white, Ghana kept their heads up in search of that all important equalizer.

It was Twum who rose up as the heroine of the night to level scores for the Ghanaians few minutes into the half time.

Ghana came back into the second half well composed as all eyes were staged on them to put up an impressive show.

Tanzania, despite being tagged as the weaker side managed to hold the Princesses until Abdulai slotted in that solid finish in the 64th minute to seal Ghana’s win.

Both teams had a fair share of possession in the dying minutes as Ghana defended their lead to end the game 2-1.

