Affirmative Action is one of the surest ways to bridge the Gender gap- Mrs Ayoade 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Katherine Yeboah

Accra, March 29, GNA-Mrs Theresah Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse Production, has called on stakeholders to sustain the pressure to ensure the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill.

She observed that Affirmative Action was one of the surest ways to bridge the gender gap and increase women’s participation in all spheres of national development.

While noting that women must be empowered to be at the top ladder in their chosen fields on merit, “the need for an affirmative action which would provide the legal backing for smooth progression cannot be discounted.”

Mrs Ayoade, who was one of three panellists at a Women’s Empowerment Series held at the Danish Embassy in Accra, indicated that the quest for gender equality required a concerted effort and urged corporate women and entrepreneurs to be intentional in mentoring the young ones.

The Women Empowerment Series is a forum organized by the Danish Embassy and the Prompt Communications to discuss pragmatic approaches to the elevation of women in their personal lives and professional careers.

The Highlights of the series included the sharing of success stories of women with young girls and entrepreneurs, practical solutions to challenges women faced, mentorship, breakout sessions and networking with women in the corporate world and the Danish Ambassador to Ghana.

Mrs Ayesha Bedwei Ibe, Global Tax People Leader at PwC, urged young and upcoming entrepreneurs to take advantage of every opportunity even though success may not be guaranteed, it was the right step to advancement.

Mrs Joyceline Quansah, Regional Talent Acquisition Manager, Nestle Central and West Africa, said career decisions must be made with family considerations in order to have a well-planned strategy to advance in her career and not sacrifice the family role as a mother and the homemaker.

She advised young people to find internships and be willing to take up roles not for the monetary considerations but for experience and filling the gap of idleness “because when you are home nobody will offer you a job unless you are within the space.”

Mr Chris Koney of Prompt Communications said the Women Empowerment Series is a platform created to touch base with women in the corporate world and all other fields to help build the capacities of young women through mentorship and guide them through career paths.

GNA

