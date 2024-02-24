Veep commends Gurshi, Sissala Association for promoting cultural integration

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Feb 24, GNA – Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, has commended the Gurshi and Sissala community in Accra for forming an Association to promote cultural integration.

He said the merger of the two tribes was an indication of cultural integration, peace, and harmony that was worthy of emulation by other tribes in the Greater Accra Region.

The Vice President gave the commendation in a remark made on his behalf by Mr. Ben Abdallah, Chairman of the Pilgrimage Affairs of Ghana, during the coronation of Alhaji Chief Ibrahim Umoro Mojo.

Alhaji Mojo was coronated as the Southern President of the Gurshi and Sissala Association to steer the affairs of the association.

Alhaji Chief Ibrahim Umoro Mojo until he attained this new position was a clearing agent by profession and a transporter.

The new Gurshi and Sissala Association Southern President, in his coronation speech, pledged to protect and promote the interests of the two tribes.

The status of a president, he said, afforded him the opportunity to be the mouthpiece of the two tribes in the Southern Region.

He assured the two tribes of exceptional leadership on his part without any fear or bias.

Alhaji Mojo urged the natives of the two tribes to collaborate with him to further enhance the advocacy for development in the communities of both tribes.

The ceremony, which was held in Accra, saw natives of the Gurshi and Sissala tribes, public officials, members of Parliament, and chiefs of other tribes in attendance.

The event was packed with several cultural dance and authentic Gurshi and Sissala music.

The coronation was also graced by the overlords and tribal heads of other tribes from the Nothern, Upper East, North East, and Savannah Regions.

