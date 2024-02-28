Togo delegation to grace Ghana’s 67th Independence Day at Kadjebi 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Feb 28, GNA- Le Prefet de Wawa 1, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Wawa 1 District in the Republic of Togo, is expected to grace Ghana’s 67th Independence Day parade at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The Wawa 2 DCE will also attend the Jasikan Municipal Independence Day celebration at Jasikan.

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi DCE, disclosed this at the 67th Independence Day Committee Meeting at Kadjebi on Tuesday, February 27.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Jasikan team would later join their counterparts at Kadjebi for a Special Dinner organised in their honour.

Mr Dotse Gborgbortsi Alex, Kadjebi District Chief Inspector of Schools, told GNA that 29 Schools, including three Senior High Schools (SHSs) and twenty-six Basic Schools with 29 contingents each will partake in the Independence Anniversary parade.

He said the participating Schools will be awarded at the parade ground.

Mr. Cletus Chevure, Kadjebi District Coordinating Director, charged the Committee members to work diligently for a successful celebration.

The Chiefs, Heads of departments, religious leaders, political party representatives, and traders, among others, are expected to grace the event.

During the 65th Independence Day parade in 2022, Mr. Assamoi Yao Oga and Mr. Bosiade Kodjo Francois, DCEs for Wawa 1 and Wawa 2 from the Republic of Togo were present.

There was, however, no delegation during the 66th Independence Day anniversary in 2023.

