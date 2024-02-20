Seek to Save Foundation to establish skills training centre at Keta-Adzido 

Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (VR), Feb. 20, GNA- Seek to Save Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) focused on developing the requisite human resources towards nation-building is set to establish a skills training centre at Keta-Adzido, in the Keta Municipality.

This centre is expected to equip the unemployed young men and women in the area with skills in various areas including fish farming, auto mechanics, sewing, plumbing, hairdressing, and fashion.

Madam Commend Enyam Akpeloo, Executive Director of the NGO, in a community engagement held at Keta Central on Sunday pleaded with the community leadership to provide the necessary support for the Centre to be built.

She stated how committed they were to the course.

“There is a very viable youthful human resource in this area that needs to be tapped, and equipped to become productive, and I am committed to seeing the Keta Centre materialise,” she added.

Apart from young people, Madam Akpeloo assured that market women, and traders would not be left out as there would be entrepreneurship support programmes for them as well.

Present at the meeting was Togbi James-Ocloo V, Dufia of Keta, who also shared his concern, who said “As a community, we welcome this initiative, though we have been helping some of our youth in this regard, the emergence of this NGO will serve as a major and official support system for my young ones. My concern now is for them to avail themselves for this opportunity towards their bright future.”

Mr Gabriel Dzikunu, Assembly member of Keta Central pledged his support towards the establishment of this Centre and the mobilisation of the youth.

Seek to Save Foundation currently operates in Ho Municipal, Hohoe Municipal, Anloga District, Agotime-Ziope District and Keta Municipal, raising awareness about life-threatening issues, and impacting people’s lives in sustainable manner.

GNA

