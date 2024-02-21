Plan International Ghana provides livelihood support for needy young adults

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Jasikan (O/R), Feb 21, GNA – Plan International Ghana is implementing the ‘Be Smart-Learn and Stay Protected Project’ as part of activities to provide livelihoods to needy young people in the Eastern and Oti regions.

The project is being funded by Nivea through the Germany National Office in 20 communities in the two regions.

A needs assessment on demand driven livelihood needs across the 20 communities have been conducted through the district partners and community level structures.

The beneficiaries, including four seamstress, two hairdressers, two bakers and one soap maker, were given start-up tools like industrial sewing machines, hair dryers, ovens, gas cylinders, soap making kits, pressing irons, and baking flour to aid their vocations.

Others would also undergo an apprenticeship in bread and pastry making.

They were selected from New Ayoma, Atonkor, Okadjakrom, Bodada, Kute, Nsuta, Teteman, Akaa, Atwereboana and Old Baika communities in the Jasikan Municipality.

Giving the background of the project at a two-day training workshop at Jasikan in the Oti Region, Mr Bless Kofi Vieku, Project Manager, ‘Be Smart, Learn and Stay Protected Project’ said the phase I (2021-2023) revealed that some youth dropped out of school due to teenage pregnancy, poor academic performance, and financial constraints.

As a result, many of them, especially the females, went into early marriages without any skills or income-generating activities, thereby making them entirely dependent on their partners for survival.

That exposed them to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) as they were unable to make key decisions concerning their development and welfare independently.

Mr Vieku said the young men on the other hand engaged in activities inimical to their well-being, frequently becoming the perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence.

The project, thus, aims to identify those young adults and support them to engage in income-generating activities to help them earn a decent living.

Mr Vieku said similar interventions were taking place in the Akuapem North and Upper Manya Krobo districts of the Eastern Region.

Mrs Elizabeth Kesewaa Addjornor-Anim, Jasikan Municipal Chief Executive, commended Plan International Ghana for supporting the municipality with infrastructure, materials, intellectual and skills training for the youth and advised the beneficiaries to put the knowledge acquired to good use.

Nana Udiene Mantey I, Asafohene of New Ayoma, advised the apprentices to take their training seriously and advised those supported with start-up tools to handle them with care to prolong their lifespans.

Miss Evelyn Agyei, a beneficiary from the Akaa Community, , expressed profound gratitude to the benefactors for the training, saying, “I have learned a lot.”

The participants were taken through book-keeping, budgeting, and marketing, among other areas.

