Philip Eiwulley-Armah Centre for Academic Excellence unveiled at SEKCO

By P.K. Yankey

Essipong (W/R), Feb. 01, GNA – The Philip Eiwulley-Armah Centre for Academic Excellence has been unveiled at the Sekondi College (SEKCO) in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The ultra-modern centre, built by the wife and children of the late Mr Eiwulley-Armah, an old student of the 1986/1988-year group, was to immortalize his love for his alma mater and education in general.

Mrs Guddy Kermah, Headmistress of SEKCO, speaking at a ceremony to outdoor the facility, expressed gratitude to the family of the late old student for the kind gesture, and said it would facilitate a conducive atmosphere for quality teaching and learning.

She said: “Since the College moved to its current location, we have put in efforts to get a well-equipped library complex from corporate bodies, but we have not been able to achieve that, so the Eiwulley-Armah Center for Academic Excellence has come at the right time.”

Aside from the Centre, Mrs Kermah also announced that the family had instituted a scholarship scheme to motivate and award deserving students to complete their education in the College.

The Headmistress, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to aid the school to stock the centre with stationery and other materials needed to ensure good use of the facility.

Mrs Margaret Armah, wife of the late Mr Eiwulley-Armah, recalled how her late husband spoke highly of his alma mater as the best educational institution in Ghana.

She said her late husband had the desire to give back to his former school, and that it was appropriate to build the Centre to honour him.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, lauded the donors of the facility, and gave the assurance that the government would take steps to complete all infrastructural projects in the school.

He indicated that the government was committed to implementing policies needed to promote quality education through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of the GES, whose speech was read on his behalf, commended the family of the late Mr Eiwulley-Armah for doing what he desired for the school in his memory and supporting the GES to deliver on its mandate.

He said the Centre would help to promote reading culture in the students to help improve upon the teaching and learning outcomes.

Mrs Adwoa Munkua Darko, President of the Sekondi College Old Students Association (SEKCOSA), said the ultra-modern facility was in line with the school’s vision of providing a holistic education to guarantee a firm foundation for higher academic pursuit.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, who chaired the function, praised the Eiwulley-Armah family for building the Academic Centre at his alma mater but not his hometown in Half-Assini.

