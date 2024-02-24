NGO donates learning materials to less privileged pupils at Yorogo

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Yorogo (U/E), Feb 24, GNA – The Mercy Inspire Dream Foundation Ghana (MIDFOG), a non-government organisation, has donated learning materials to some less privileged pupils at Yorogo Asorogubiisi Primary School in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The package comprised 200 exercise books and 276 pencils, and was part of efforts to support needy pupils to stay in school and learn.

At a brief presentation ceremony, Ms Mercy Akane, the Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation, said the foundation was established by dedicated individuals who recognised the importance of addressing challenges and gaps in education and healthcare sectors to empower the vulnerable in society.

She indicated that the goal of the Foundation was to work with relevant stakeholders to contribute to appropriately respond to the pressing needs of underprivileged individuals in Ghana especially those in rural communities.

“The mission of the Foundation is to provide educational, health care and empowerment opportunities to less privileged individuals in Ghana. We aim to break the cycle of poverty and empower individuals to become agents of positive change in the Communities.

“Our vision is a Ghana where every individual regardless of their background, has access to quality education, healthcare and empowerment opportunities to realise their dreams. We envision a society characterized by social justice, equality and human rights for all,” he said.

She said the Foundation intended to donate more teaching and learning materials to pupils and students especially the less privileged students in rural communities and roll out educative programmes to help empower the youth to become agents of positive change in their communities.

Using herself as an example, she narrated the ordeal she faced in her educational journey.

Ms Akane encouraged the pupils to be determined and motivated to overcome obstacles and challenges to become valuable individuals in society.

Madam Emmanuella Adiita, the Headmistress of the school, thanked MIDFOG for the support and benevolence shown to the pupils and noted that it would go a long way to relieve financial stress on the schoolchildren and their parents in procuring learning materials.

She encouraged the leadership of the Foundation to continue to undertake such philanthropic initiatives to help build communities and offer opportunities for needy children to be educated.

GNA

