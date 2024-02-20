Keta: Assembly Members fail to elect Presiding Member after three attempts 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), Feb. 20, GNA – The Assembly members of Keta Municipal Assembly in the Volta region have failed to elect their Presiding Member for the third consecutive time after the Assembly’s recent inauguration.

At the end of polls, 17 voted yes with 11 No, and 5 rejected for Mr Wisdom Seadey, who went unopposed after Mr Promise Kofi Baccah, his main contender had withdrawn from the race.

Mr Rojah Avorgbedor, the Electoral Commission Officer at Keta, told the Ghana News Agency that the results did not give Mr Seadey the required two-thirds majority to occupy the Presiding Membership seat.

He explained that the act governing the election stipulated that, where the candidates for the Presiding Member position failed to attain two-thirds of the Assembly members on two consecutive run-offs within ten days after the first run-off, the candidates shall be put aside for a fresh nomination.

“Both Mr Baccah and Mr Seadey are not eligible to participate in fresh nominations unless no other member shows interest,” he stated.

He said it would be difficult for the assembly to get a Presiding Member if none of the assembly members failed to contest in the next meeting.

He said there was the need to open fresh nominations for those who have an interest in contesting.

Some residents, who witnessed the event, described the development as disappointing, saying, “it would delay the development agenda of the area.

Meanwhile, Mr Seadey, in an interaction with the GNA after the election, expressed disappointment about the outcome of the polls.

He, however, pledged to work tirelessly with any other person who would occupy the vacant position.

“I am a bit disappointed about the result, especially the rejected votes. l was not expecting a member of this higher house to spoil a vote.”

Before he decided to withdraw, Mr Baccah gathered 13 votes at two consecutive meetings as against 20 for Mr Seadey in the previous elections.

Thirty-three eligible Assembly Members, including 22 elected assembly members, 10 government appointees, and the Municipal Chief executive (MCE) took part in the exercise.

The house had been adjourned until further notice.

Some assembly members, the GNA engaged, expressed worry about their inability to ensure a successful exercise.

