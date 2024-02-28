FAWE-GH trains champions to increase advocacy on SRHR issues

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bongo (U/E), Feb 28, GNA – The Forum for African Women Educationalists Ghana (FAWE-GH), a non-governmental organisation, has trained advocates termed as “champions” in some districts in the Upper East Region to increase advocacy around issues of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and gender equality.

The move was aimed at contributing to addressing issues affecting the growth and development of adolescents and increase knowledge and accurate information on SRHR for adolescents to help them make informed decisions.

The champions, about 78 persons, comprised community leaders, responsibility holders, advocates and community influencers, among others selected from the Bongo, Kassena-Nankana West Districts and Kassena-Nankana and Builsa North Municipalities.

It formed part of a five-year Sexual and Reproductive Education (SHARE) project, being implemented by a consortium led by Right to Play and supported by WaterAid Ghana and FAWE-GH with funding support from Global Affairs Canada.

The project seeks to advance gender equality through the provision of access to age-appropriate sexual and reproductive education and gender responsive care for young people, particularly girls and young women.

Speaking at different sessions, Ms Dora Muchiah, the Programmes Manager, FAWE-GH, noted that issues of teenage pregnancy, child marriage, and abuse of emergency contraceptives among others were still prevalent in many communities.

She said apart from the issues affecting the growth and development of young people, particularly young girls and women, the situation was widening the gender gap and had adverse impact on development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ms Muchiah noted that over the years, FAWE-GH and its partners had rolled out a number of strategies, including community engagements, training of advocates and women groups among others to help fight the issues.

She said although some successes had been achieved, there was the need to intensify education and advocacy to influence behaviour change towards SRHR.

“The aim of the training is to make these influencers, champions and community leaders, agents of positive change to help promote access to SRHR and achieve gender equality within their various communities,” she said.

The champions are expected to train other members of their respective communities and organise programmes such as engagements and durbars to help achieve maximum impact.

Ms Joyce Braimah, one of the participants from Builsa North Municipality, noted that teenage pregnancy and abuse of emergency contraceptives remained a major challenge among adolescents in the area and underscored the need for collective efforts to address the issues.

Mr Matthew Abuga, the President of the Ghana Federation of Disability, Kassena-Nankana West, expressed gratitude to FAWE-GH and its partners for the enlightenment and promised to extend the knowledge to other members of the community to help intensify advocacy on SRHR in their community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

