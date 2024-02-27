Eighth Women’s Expo Ghana slated for March 8 to 10 

Accra, Feb.27, GNA – This year’s Women’s Expo Ghana will be held from March 8 to 10 at the Atlantic Mall in Accra, organisers have said.

The 8th edition of the Women’s Expo, intended to mark International Women’s Day (IWD), is on the theme, “Elevating Visibility of Businesses of Emerging Women Entrepreneurs & Empowering Women’s Choices in Health”, a statement sent to the Ghana News Agency said.

In the spirit of International Women’s Day, commemorated on March 8 worldwide, the event would place emphasis on celebrating not only the successes of the hard-working women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses, but also the countless hours of hard work, the sacrifices made, and the challenges they have overcome, it explained.

Women’s Expo Ghana 2024 will be held in partnership with the VTF Programme, Network of Women Entrepreneurs (NETWET) and Invest in Africa (IIA) Ghana.

The partnership is in line with the mission of the organisation to promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing a common platform to showcase their enterprises through trade shows and exhibitions.

The primary objective of the Expo is to afford these emerging women entrepreneurs an opportunity to create awareness and visibility for themselves and their businesses, network, as well as explore other emerging business openings.

Nana Adwoa Kwegyir-Aggrey, the Event Director of Women’s Expo said: “We recognise the creativity and determination that have propelled these women to turn their dreams into reality to make a lasting impact on the business landscape. That is why we bring them together to celebrate them on International Women’s Day.”

Ms Linda Agyei, the Executive Director of the VTF Programme, lauded the organisers of the event adding: “The VTF Programme considers the event not only as a perfect platform for exposure, confidence building and visibility for our NETWET members but for networking and forming strategic partnerships as well.”

Ms Carol Annang, Country Director of Invest in Africa Ghana (IIA), commended Women’s Expo Ghana for their foresight and continued support for women-owned SMEs.

She underscored the fact that “success comes through partnerships.”

Activities outlined for the three-day event include; free health screening and medical review, free family planning and female reproductive health services, the statement said.

Participants will also benefit from Discussion Circles on Selfcare and Women’s Choices in Health, Family Planning and Female Reproductive Health Services, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Customer Service, Insurance for Small Businesses and Pension Planning for Women Entrepreneurs.

This year’s event is supported by Atlantic Mall, Bracebridge Consultancy, Karley Mettle Consult, Ghana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GNCCI) SSNIT Seed, Lydia, Secure, Ebony Condoms, DrugNet, Ghanaweb, MX24TV, PCGTV, Vibmedia and Nelsik Mall.

Since its inception in 2015, the Women’s Expo Ghana has hosted more than 1,000 women entrepreneurs and about 10,000 visitors.

GNA

