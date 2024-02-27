Assin South District Assembly fails to elect presiding member 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Nsuem (C/R), Feb.27, GNA- The Assin South District Assembly has failed to elect a presiding member to steer the affairs of the Assembly for the next two years.

The election, supervised by the Electoral Commission, saw Mr Elvis Bosomtwe, a government appointee, going unopposed but needed the endorsement of the Assembly through YES or NO votes.

At the end of voting, he secured 25 votes of the 28 Assembly members present, with three members abstaining.

He needed to obtain 26 votes representing two-thirds of the 37-member Assembly.

Although the rest of the members were around, a last-minute change of venue from the Assembly Hall to the conference room angered some of the members who decided not to vote.

Proposals by some members to adjourn the meeting were accepted by all.

Mrs Felicia Ntrakwa Amissah, the District Chief Executive, noted that without a presiding member, it would be difficult to access additional financial resources to develop the district.

She pleaded with the members not to allow partisan politics to divide them but to focus on the development of Assinman and do the needful.

