Agona East District Assembly fails to elect PM again 

By James Esuon

Agona Nsaba (C/R), Feb 27, GNA- The Agona East District Assembly has for the second time failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) to steer affairs and deliberations of the Assembly in the next two years.

Mr Ishmael Odoom, Assemblyman for Agona Asafo Electoral Area, had 16 votes while Mr Timothy Ebo Essandoh, a Government Appointee, polled 12 votes.

Two of the votes were rejected.

None of the two contestants on February 12, emerged victorious after two rounds of voting when the Assembly was officially inaugurated at Agona Nsaba.

The election was supervised by Agona East District Director of Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Patience Sherbrah.

Addressing the members after the election, Mr Mohammed Alhasan, Agona East District Coordinating Director, reiterated calls on members to put aside personal interests so that the decentralisation and rural development process would succeed.

Mr Alhasan urged the members of the Assembly to act as positive agents of rural development to seek the betterment of the lives of their people.

He said the absence of a Presiding Member would not be easy for the management of the Assembly and urged them to elect a PM at their next meeting in the month of March to facilitate its work.

