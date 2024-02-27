Adaklu District Assembly to reconvene to determine the fate of the President’s nominee 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Feb. 27, GNA – The Adaklu District Assembly will reconvene on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the second in a week to determine the fate of Mr Walter Wogbemase Zuh, the President’s nominee as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

Mr. Zuh failed to obtain the two-thirds yes votes of the 19 members of the Assembly to enable him to be confirmed as the DCE.

This was contained in a letter with the heading “Invitation to a special meeting of the fourth Adaklu District Assembly,” signed by Mr. Sylvanus Plaha, Adaklu District Coordinating Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Those expected to be present at this special meeting according to the letter included all assembly members, Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu and Mr. Plaha.

The others are traditional authorities and other stakeholders, including executives of the two major political parties.

The letter said the Adaklu district office of the Electoral Commission would supervise the voting.

During the first round of voting on Thursday, February 22, 2024, Mr. Zuh obtained 12 yes votes representing 63.13 per cent of the 19 votes cast with seven no votes.

There were no rejected ballots.

This made the nominee eligible to be presented again.

GNA

