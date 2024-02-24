Abide by rules of prudence — Franklin Cudjoe to new Majority leadership 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Mr Franklin Cudjoe, President, IMANI-Africa, has encouraged the new leadership of the Majority caucus in Parliament to be prudent in making decisions ahead of the 2024 General Election.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) bloc, led by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, must ensure that financial resolutions and other transactions brought to Parliament by the Executive arm of government were in the best interest of the country.

Following the resignation of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament for Suame, as Majority Leader, the National Executive Council of the NPP confirmed a new leadership for the majority bench in Parliament.

Apart from new Majority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin (MP for Effutu), the list has Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa (Deputy Majority Leader); Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri (Majority Chief Whip); Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon (First Deputy Majority Chief Whip); and Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra (Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip).

Speaking on an Accra-based radio on the change in leadership, Mr Cudjoe said the frontrunners should guard against decisions which could affect the economy adversely.

“This new crop of leaders must ensure fidelity to the rules of prudence in managing our money very well because we don’t have enough, and already we’re in a debt exchange, we’re in a hole.

“I think that the leadership must be interested in ensuring that whatever deals or decisions are taken especially in executing this election must not lead to further damage of the economy.

“As we speak now, we are in a serious hole and the least that they can do is to ensure that decisions that are brought forward especially from the executive are in the best interest of the country and would not lead to any spending that would worry the future leadership in this country,” Mr Cudjoe stated.

Touching on other subjects, Mr Cudjoe also urged the Dr Bawumia’s newly-formed Manifesto Committee to come up with policy proposals early enough for proper scrutiny by the electorate ahead of the elections.

He also urged the Vice President’s campaign team to refrain from attributing the country’s economic crisis to the Russia-Ukraine war, saying voters were “tired of that narrative”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

