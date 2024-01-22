Yilo Krobo firefighters blame rampant market fires on ‘coal pots’

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), Jan. 22, GNA -The Yilo Krobo Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service, has conducted an educational session for market women in Somanya, to enlighten them about firefighting techniques and prevention measures.

During the session, firefighting officials identified the use of coal pots and charcoal stoves as a major cause of frequent market fires.

The Municipal Commander, Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII) Abubakar Musah, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the exercise was in response to the onset of the harmattan season and its dry weather conditions.

He said, “We are aware that the atmosphere is dry and any action involving fire can escalate into a larger disaster, which is why we are trying to educate our mothers to take care to avoid any unfortunate accident,” he said.

He emphasised on the importance of educating market women on fire safety measures and preventive strategies in the current dry atmosphere.

DOIII Musah, said the fire service was committed to ensure that market women were well-informed and took the necessary precautions to avoid any unfortunate accidents.

He strongly opposed the use of coal pots for cooking in the market due to their association with fire incidents and called on the requisite authorities to identify and regulate traders in the market including food vendors, to ensure that proper cooking practices and standards were followed.

Mr Musah advised that market women should prepare their meals at home and transport them to the market, a measure which he said would help avoid excessive use of fire.

He warned that if any food vendor was caught preparing food at the open market, their cooking utensils and gas cylinders will be confiscated.

As part of their routine inspections of unauthorised electricity connections within such locations, the GNFS advised the use of PVC pipes as good insulators that could prevent fire outbreaks.

They were also informed about the potential consequences of not adhering to fire prevention measures and standards.

Ms Zainabu Bashiru, a porridge seller, expressed the belief that education on preventive measures would provide valuable knowledge on fire safety for both adults and children.

Ms Angelina Korkortsu, a smoke fish seller, pleaded with the fire safety officials to ensure sustained education throughout the year, not just during the harmattan season as such disasters could occur anytime.

Ms Georgina Esinam, a participant of the training, emphasised the importance of empowering fire officers to conduct house-to-house education to reduce fire outbreaks.

