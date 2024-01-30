“We are sorry” – GFA to Ghanaians  

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rendered an apology to the people of Ghana and all stakeholders for the recent disappointing performance of the senior national team, the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), ongoing in held in Cote D’Ivoire.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration that such results can bring to our passionate football-loving nation. Our team’s performance fell short of the high expectations we all share, and we take full responsibility for the disappointment,” the GFA said in a statement.

The apology comes after a meeting of the Executive Council of the Association and Chairmen of the RFAs on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

According to the statement, the GFA wishes to assure all stakeholders that the requisite steps are being taken to address the issues at hand, and a thorough review of the team’s strategies, training, compensation, and overall structure is underway.

“We value the unwavering support of our stakeholders, and we commit to working tirelessly with you to ensure a stronger and more competitive team. Your loyalty and passion are the driving forces behind our efforts to rebuild and elevate the standard of Ghanaian football.

“We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time and remain dedicated to restoring the pride and success we all desire for the Ghana Black Stars. Together, we will emerge stronger and more resilient,” it added.

GNA

