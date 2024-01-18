Unhappy DR Congo Coach regrets missed opportunities

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 18, GNA – Sébastien Desabre – Head Coach of DR Congo is unhappy with the 1-1 draw game with Zambia, in their opening Group F TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday evening in San Pedro.

According to the Coach his team did so well but failed to utilized the many scoring opportunities that came their way.

Desabre believes that his team was the best on the pitch and that they countered the Zambian team well.

“I regret that my attackers were not able to put the ball in the net more than once with all the chances we had.

“We were playing well, enterprising, we offered great football but unfortunately, we regret all our missed opportunities,” said the Leopards coach in a post-match press conference.

“We knew the speed of their attackers. We did everything we could to cut off their passing lines and it worked. But once again, I am satisfied with my team but not with the result.”

“We will recover well. Of course, we would still play well as we were this evening. It wasn’t a final. There are still two finals remaining and the ambition is to win the next two matches. Above all, I hope that my attackers will be more effective”, he concluded.

DR Congo would face Morocco, who currently lead Group F after their 3-0 victory over Tanzania.

