UN chief condemns fatal attack on Mogadishu airport

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 15, (Xinhua/GNA) – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Friday strongly condemned Thursday night’s attack on Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport, which killed a member of the Ugandan UN Guard Unit.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the attack on Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport area yesterday,” said a statement released by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the secretary-general. Guterres extended “his deep condolences to the family and colleagues of the victim and to the Government and people of Uganda.” The top UN official reminded all parties that “attacks against UN personnel and premises are prohibited under international law.” Furthermore, Guterres expressed “the full solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism.”

He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to helping Somalia on its path towards becoming “a stable, secure and prosperous country.”

The Al-Shabab extremist group, which has engaged the government in almost daily attacks, reportedly claimed responsibility for the latest attack on the heavily fortified facility.

