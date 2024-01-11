Traders call for speedy completion of Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment Project 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, Jan. 11, GNA – A group of traders, identified as the Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union, has called on the Government to speed up the redevelopment project of the Kumasi Central Market.

The group said the Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment Project Phase II, which had stalled since January 2023, was affecting their business activities and asked the Government to recall the contractors to resume work.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, Ms Emelia Coffie, Secretary to the group, said the traders were concerned about the current state of the project, being the key stakeholders and beneficiaries.

She said the traders were relocated to pave the way for the reconstruction in 2022, but since January 2023, the contractor had left the site.

Several efforts to push the Government to resolve the concerns of the contractor to return to the site had not yielded any positive results, Ms Cofie said.

“It seems the Government does not prioritize our concerns and plights because, during the relocation exercise, we were made to believe that we would be relocated to the market very soon to enjoy better conditions of trading, but it is becoming a nightmare,” she stated.

Ms Coffie said the group was disappointed in the Government for not fulfilling its promises to complete the project on schedule.

She, therefore, appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene as he did for the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, to help complete the market reconstruction early to restore their businesses.

