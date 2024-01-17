Propagate peaceful messages — Bono Minister appeals to religious leaders 

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, Jan.17, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has appealed to religious leaders to propagate peaceful messages in the lead up to Election 2024.

She said as a religious country, Ghanaians should lead in showing and maintaining peace, which was a key factor for the holistic development of any country.

That would also portray Ghana as a good example across the globe in promoting peace.

Madam Owusu-Banahene made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after an induction service held at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Sunyani for the Very Reverend Dr. Solomon Bruce as the Synod Secretary of the Sunyani Diocese of Methodist Church, Ghana.

She expressed the hope that this year’s election could be more peaceful than ever if religious leaders constantly preached messages of peace to their members, saying, the church and all religious groups had a critical role to play in upholding peace before, during and after the elections.

Madam Owusu-Bannahene said the election was all about voting to choose responsible leaders with the interest of the citizenry at heart to change and better their living conditions.

She urged the electorate to look critically for peaceful people to vote for them because without peace there would be no progress in any community and appealed to her fellow politicians too to seek for the peace of the country rather than hiding behind their supporters to create confusion and fomenting troubles during political campaigning periods.

Without peace, no politician could do anything meaningful to impact positively on the lives of the people, she said, and added that peace must prevail so that all could work in a peaceful atmosphere without fear and panic.

Very Rev. Bruce who is the Superintendent Minister of the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in a related interview implored Ghanaians to be hardworking to propel the socio-economic advancement of the nation.

He counseled Ghanaians to desist from greediness, saying that Christians especially, must not keep the word of God to themselves but constantly spread it for many people to hear and know the truth.

