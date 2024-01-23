Pastor caught attempting to sleep with married woman

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), Jan. 23, GNA – Founder and Leader of Graceland Chapel International, Prophet KBY Nsonyameye, aka Spiritual IGP, has been severely beaten by some youth at Beraku in the Awutu Senya West District when he allegedly attempted to have sexual intercourse with a married woman in her matrimonial home.

The woman (name withheld) had sought for prayers from the pastor due to marital problems in her home.

A family member of the woman said in a conversation with the victim, Prophet KBY attributed the problem to principalities and asked that he performed spiritual cleansing.

The victim on suspicion, arranged with the prophet to do the spiritual purification on Monday 22, at her matrimonial home.

Unknown to the Prophet, she had informed some members who ambushed him in the room and after he had undressed to sleep with the woman, they arrested and subjected him to severe beatings and dragged him outside whilst naked.

Last year, the Prophet allegedly defiled a minor in a similar spiritual cleansing exercise at his church premise, otherwise known as Fire Grounds.

