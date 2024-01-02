Passenger plane at a Tokyo airport catches fires while landing

Tokyo, Jan. 2, (dpa/GNA) – A passenger plane has caught fire while landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, live pictures broadcast by Japanese television station TBS showed on Tuesday.

The pictures showed passengers leaving the aircraft via an emergency chute while the fire was being extinguished. The aircraft had caught fire for unknown reasons during the landing approach.

An explosive fireball could then be seen. The aircraft was badly damaged.

There was initially no information about possible casualties.

