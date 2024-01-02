North Tongu MP organises New Year party for flood victims 

By Kekeli K. Blamey, GNA

Aveyime (V/R), Jan. 2, GNA – Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament of North Tongu, has hosted 5,000 displaced children and their parents in a New Year Party at Aveyime.

The activities consisted of a medical outreach to take care of the health needs of the victims, while they dined.

There were also fun activities like drama to put smiles on the faces of the victims from the 21 camps after losing their homes, businesses and belongings to the flood.

Mr Ablakwa recounted the traumatic impact of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam on the victims and said it was necessary to entertain them to erase some of those disastrous imprints on their minds.

He said he would continue to support the flood victims in every possible way to restore their hope and happiness.

There were still some victims living in classrooms, he said, and that plans were underway to resettle them as soon as the second phase of the building project was completed.

He, however, lamented the Government’s slowness in focusing and supporting the victims and urged it gave the needed attention to the people this year and address the compensation issues.

Aside the GHC 220 million allocated in the 2024 Budget to support the flood victims, Mr Ablakwa said Parliament had also approved a contingency vault over a billion Ghana cedis and he would ensure that those funds were used appropriately to restore the livelihoods of the people.

He commended the traditional leaders, members of the Ghana Medical Association and corporate Ghana for their support to the flood victims.

Togbe Hevi VII, the Mankralo of Battor expressed gratitude to the MP for initiating the programme to put smiles on the faces of the victims.

He appealed to the government and corporate organizations to keep supporting the victims.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

