My vision to sell Yendi to the World has gained momentum – Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Yendi(N/R), Jan. 22, GNA – Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi has said his vision to sell Yendi to the World is gaining the momentum as he expected.

He said Yendi was developing like any other constituency in the country and that it was the duty of all to brace the development he brought.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama made the remarks at the inauguration of the Gbewaa Community Watchdog Committee and Faabahi Mission initiated by the Yendi Chapter of Dagbong Forum (DF).

The taskforce is to ensure that peace and security prevail in Yendi and its environs with the support of the Ghana Police.

He said before he became the Member of Parliament for Yendi, he had personally donated over 1,000 Street lights to ensure that the Yendi Town was lighted and secured.

“I have also initiated for over 5,000 Street lights through the Ministry of Energy for the electrification and beautification of Yendi and its environs.”

The MP said the taskforce could not performed without the cooperation of the citizenry and called on the natives to endorse the initiative with their fullest support.

He said his interaction with Dr Mack Korley, Chief Executive Officer of MacDan Group of Companies indicated his commitment to support the taskforce with some huge sum of funds for their operations.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama donated an amount of GHC10,000 to support the operations of the taskforce and an amount of GHC5,000 to the Dagbon Forum to support their organizational cost.

He advised the taskforce to always respect the state mandatory security service that is the police, military, fire and prisons as the law enforcement agencies.

Chief BinDana Ayuba Ziblim on behalf of Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II express gratitude to the visionary leaders and dedicated individuals who had worked tirelessly to bring the committee together.

He said in an era where communities faced diverse challenges, the establishment of a watchdog committee not just a necessity but a symbol of collective strength.

Chief Bin’Dana said their community like any other was a tapestry woven with threads of diversity, resilience and shared dreams and the committee was not just about monitoring and ensuring security, it was about fostering a sense of belonging and shared responsibility. Assistant Supritendent of Police (ASP) Mr Benjamin Amoh-Ayesu, Divisional Police Finance Officer on behalf of the Commander charged the committee to be diligent in their discharge of duties.

He appealed to them not to carry any ammunitions, machetes and other weapons on them during their operations and not be bias in their dealings with the culprits they encounters with.

GNA

