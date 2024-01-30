Mass drug administration for onchocerciasis commences 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 30, GNA – The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Health Directorate in the Western Region has commenced this year’s Mass Drug Administration programme for Onchocerciasis in the municipality.

The activity, which started on Monday, January 29, would end on February 12, 2024.

The twelve-day exercise would cover eight districts and form part of efforts by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to eliminate the disease in the area by 2030.

Briefing journalists at Tarkwa, Ms Wilhelmina Tiwaah Duah, the Municipal Director of Health Services, said pregnant women, mothers within one week of delivery, seriously sick persons and those under 90cm in height would be exempted.

She said it was important that all community members received full treatment as directed by their trained volunteers to break the cycle of transmission and eliminate the disease.

“Please cooperate fully with the community drug distributors and report to the nearest health facility, if you experience any side effects after taking the medication,” Ms Duah appealed.

She said: “The disease-carrying blackflies are present here. If you live in these communities, you are at risk of contracting river blindness”.

“The blackflies normally like areas with fast-flowing rivers or streams and we have a lot here, so the Directorate is, therefore, encouraging everyone to embrace this mass drug administration.”

We should accept the people into our homes and take the medication as prescribed, there are directions and guidelines on the number of pills that each person must take based on their height measurement.”

Ms Duah said river blindness could lead to painful itching, skin disorders, eye lesions and even permanent blindness if left untreated.

“Taking the drug during this campaign can prevent you and your loved ones from the severe consequences of river blindness. It can only take a small effort to gain lifelong protection,” she added.

She assured the public that treatment was free and very safe, so they had no reason not to take part and secure their health.

She pleaded with community members to assist the volunteers in GHS branded T-shirts who visited their homes and took the medication to help rid the community of river blindness.

