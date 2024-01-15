Logba-Tota E.P. Basic School appeals for teachers

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Logba-Tota (V/R), Jan. 15, GNA – The Logba-Tota Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) Basic School in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to urgently assist it with 10 teachers to solve its teacher deficit.

Mr Mawuli Adanuvor, the Headteacher of the school, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) upon a visit to the school.

The school currently has 305 pupils from Kindergarten to the Junior High School (JHS) level with nine permanent teachers and one community volunteer teacher.

Mr Adanuvor said the teacher attrition rate was affecting the school’s performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), until recently where there had been some improvement.

He said in 2022 it presented 26 candidates for the BECE and the best aggregate was 25.

The Headteacher said although there had been a slight improvement in the 2023 BECE they could have performed better if there had been enough teachers to handle the candidates.

That year the school presented 39 candidates and the best aggregate was 16 with the worst being 46, Mr Adanuvor said.

Mr Adanuvor said it did not have a problem with infrastructure as there was enough accommodation to house teachers who would be posted there.

When the GNA contacted Mr Samuel Boti, the School Improvement Support Officer for the area on the issue, he said the Afadzato South District Directorate of the GES was aware of the problem and planned to post nine more teachers to the school.

He alleged that posting teachers directly from the GES National Headquarters without the involvement of the District Directorate was part of the problem.

Mr John Kwasi Abotsi, the Assemblyman-elect for Logba-Klikpo Electoral Area, who accompanied the GNA to the School, commended the indigenes of Logba-Tota for the school’s infrastructure development, praising them for their self-help initiative.

Mr Abotsi, a former Headmaster of the school, renewed the appeal for the posting of more teachers to the school.

The Logba-Tota Community is home to prominent Ghanaian citizens including Professor Mawutor Avoke, former Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of

Education, Winneba, Professor Fred N. Binka, former VC of UHAS, and Mr Kosi Kedem, the former MP for the then Hohoe North Constituency.

