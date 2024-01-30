Local court in India’s Kerala sentences 15 to death for killing BJP leader

NEW DELHI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua/GNA) — A local court in India’s southern state of Kerala, Tuesday sentenced 15 men to death, in connection with the killing of a rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, officials said.

The sentence was pronounced by the additional district session court at Mavelikkara.

The BJP leader, Ranjith Sreenivasan, was hacked to death at his home at Vellakinar in Alappuzha town, by a 12-member gang with sharp weapons on Dec. 19, 2021.

All the 15 accused in the case, who were members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), were convicted by the court on Jan. 20.

Local media reports said Sreenivasan was killed, hours after SDPI state secretary K S Shan was killed in Alappuzha by a gang, allegedly belonging to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP on the night of Dec. 18, 2021.

GNA

